Service Information

Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745

Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church York 102 S. Congress Street

Obituary

Annie C. (Anna) McKown, 80, passed away Monday, November 18th at home. A lifelong York County resident, Anna graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1957. Anna retired from York School District One where she started as a substitute teacher and ended her career as a computer lab proctor. Anna was known for her many talents especially her willingness to host, cook or serve in many capacities. During Anna's 30 plus years involvement with YCHS Athletic Booster Club and York Touchdown Club, she provided meals and was known for her cookie making skills for the football team. She was active in the community which included Red Hat Ladies; she was also President of the Duke Retirees Club where she resided over Twenty-Nine Chapters in which she encouraged volunteerism in the community and many other programs. More than any of her other contributions, Anna loved the Lord and was known for her work at First Baptist Church York, where she served as Church Hostess, Deacon, hostess of numerous showers and weddings and was a loyal friend to all.



Anna is survived by her husband of 60 years, James H McKown, sons, William E McKown, Kenneth (Sharon) McKown of York and Doug McKown of Anchorage, Alaska. Her three grandchildren, Billy (Jennifer) McKown, Bailey McKown, and Joshua McKown. Her brothers, Thomas (Norma) Currence, Charles (Pat) Currence, James (Janice) Currence, and sister Nancy (Jackie) Lowery. She is also survived by numerous brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James and Eulalia Currence, son, James R McKown, and sister Wanda Neal.



Visitation will be held on, Thursday, November 21st from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Bratton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held, Friday, November 22nd at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church York, 102 S. Congress Street. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, York. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be made to First Baptist Church Kitchen Fund.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home is serving the family.

