Phyllis Anne Daly Authenreith Cole, 77, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Born in Chilhowie, Virginia August 8, 1942 Mrs. Cole was the daughter of the late William Houston Daly and the late Lola Widner Daly. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Lonnie Authenreith and James Emory Cole; her sister, Frances Kathleen Guy; her brother, William Russell Daly. Mrs. Cole was retired from Walmart Stores.
Mrs. Cole was survived by her two sons, Frank Houston Authenreith of West Jefferson, NC and Sam (Wynona) Cole of Fort Mill; her daughter, Rebecca Michelle (David Bowman) Cole of Charlotte, NC; her grandsons, Aaron Alexander and Zander Dane Cole, of Fort Mill; her sister, Carolyn George of Chilhowie, VA.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 5, 2020