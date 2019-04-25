Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne McMillan Gilbert. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Anne Elise McMillan Gilbert, 94 years of age, went to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill.



Mrs. Gilbert was born on August 28, 1924 in Malvern, Arkansas to the late William McMillan and the late Nealie Hancock McMillan. Mrs. Gilbert graduated from Malvern High School and attended Henderson College in Arkansas. She was the widow of Colonel James B. Gilbert who passed away in 1981. Mrs. Gilbert and her husband traveled for 30 years as he served in the US Army stationed in Fort Leavenworth, Fort Bragg, San Diego, Fort Monroe, Fort Meade, Pittsburgh, Okinawa Japan, Iran and Turkey. Mrs. Gilbert was a member of First ARP Church of Rock Hill.



Memorial services for Mrs. Gilbert will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC. Burial will be private at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC alongside her husband.



Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her son, James B. Gilbert, II (Elvira) of Bolivia, NC; her three daughters, Anne Lynn Henry, (Troy) of Jonesboro, AR, Jan B. Sweigart (Richard) of York, SC, and Laurie E. Gilbert (Richard Hoover) of White Bluff, TN; her grandchildren, Lance (Crystal) and their children, Holland and Brooklyn; Amber (Lee) and their children, Sarah Jane and Walker; Megan (Brandon) and their children, Henry and Elizabeth; Rachel (Michael) and their children, Thomas and Jonathan; and grandchildren, Thomas, Nora, Jonas (Melissa), Elias and Morgan.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Harbor Chase for their care of Mrs. Gilbert.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Associated Reform Presbyterian Church, 201 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to the .



