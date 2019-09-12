Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne S. Adams. View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Anne Stanton Adams passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.



A celebration of life service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, SC with the Rev. Dick Gibson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.



Mrs. Adams was born November, 23, 1936, in her home, a renovated school house her father and other relatives attended, Post Oak School, on St. Paul Church Road in Clover. She was the oldest child of the late Thomas William and Mary Helen Withers Stanton. She and her six siblings were raised on their small family farm with self-sustaining gardens, farm animals, orchards, cotton and grains. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 56 years, Jerry "Catfish" Adams, and her brother Earl Stanton, her brothers-in-law Sam Adams and Hugh Robinson and sisters-in-law Elsie Adams and Diane Stanton.



Anne first attended First United Methodist Church of Clover at 5 weeks of age, joined the church at 12 and was a lifetime faithful servant. Her most recent role, and one she is fondest of, was being certified to teach and instruct for Godly Play, where she taught Sunday School for over 20 years. Over the years she served as Youth leader, Bible school volunteer, in multiple leadership roles, in multiple offices in UMW, was a member of the Esther circle and Harmony Bible Sunday school class and Forever Young Seniors group. She may long be remembered for Poppy's Pimento Cheese she faithfully provided for the annual FUMC Extravaganza. She was truly humbled when awarded the United Methodist Sapphire pin for lifetime service to FUMC of Clover in 2018.



Anne attended Bethel Elementary School and, along with Jerry, graduated Clover High School in 1954. She worked as Secretary/Payroll clerk/Bookkeeper for Mackintosh Spinning Mills and later worked as Title One secretary for T.G. Kinard at Clover School District. Anne was married to Jerry in 1958.



After she and Jerry had three children, Anne completed an Education degree at Winthrop College in only three years. Later she earned a Masters in English and a Masters in Curriculum Development from Winthrop. For 31 years she taught English and Latin at Clover High School and completed her career teaching 10 more years part time. Anne retired in 1999 to enjoy family, especially her grandchildren, trips to the beach with Jerry and family, and gardening at home.



Better known as "Grandma" her family has fond memories of her sacrifices, willingness to do anything asked of her, her favorite treat of homemade salmon patties and creamed potatoes and her role as teacher at any opportunity. She will also be remembered as a self-less, joyful, devoted Christian who found great joy in all the simple gifts from God such as birds, flowers and colorful sunsets.



Survivors are her daughter Linda Anne Adams Swittenberg (Billy) of Lexington, SC, their son Michael Neill Adams (Tammy) and their daughter Mary Helen Adams Allen (Mike) both of Clover, SC. Grandchildren include Sarah Elizabeth Swittenberg of West Columbia, SC, Stanton Michael Adams of Charleston, SC, Sydney Michelle Adams, Elias John Allen, and Adam Michael Allen all of Clover. Also surviving are her sisters Sylvia Stanton Bowman (Lonnie) of Columbia, SC, Margaret Stanton Boyd (Robbie) of Clover, her brothers Bill Stanton (Beth) of Clinton, SC, Fred Stanton, of Columbia, SC, and Steve Stanton (Phyllis) of Clover and Kay T Stanton and sisters-in-law Jane Adams Robinson, and Eleanor Adams Jenkins (Larry).



In her final years, Anne was cared for by family and quality, professional, loving care givers who treated all of us like family. Special thanks to long-term care givers Donna Stamey, Kim Clatterbuck, Maria Rodriquez, Miriam Rodriquez, Shereeta Hall, Johnnie Mae Feaster, Deana Bumgardner, Barbara Gill, Sonya Wilson, Kurtisa Love, Laura Clinton, Mike Lewis, and Sherry Adams. Additional thanks to Kaitlyn Wojdat and Audrey Humcke with Kindred Home Health Care, and Cathy Enabenter with Kindred Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charitable organization of your choice or to First United Methodist Church, 124 Bethel Street, Clover, SC 29710.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. Adams.

