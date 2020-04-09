Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Estes. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Graveside service 2:00 PM Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery 1907 Hickory Grove Rd. Gaffney , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annette Garner Estes, 89, of Hickory Grove, SC, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, SC.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 1907 Hickory Grove Rd. Gaffney, SC 29340, with the Reverends Toby Pope and Scott Hill officiating. Audio will be available to hear from one's car.



Annette was born on January 27, 1931 in Cherokee County, SC. She was the daughter of the late Horace Garner and Margaret Foster Garner. She was a member at Salem Presbyterian Church and worked at Buford Street Drugstore, both of Gaffney, SC. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted aunt and friend to many.



She is survived by her daughters, Dianne E. Williams (Sterling), Myra E. Berry (Robert), Lori Estes, Jill E. Bowers (Bill), former son in law, Tom



Thomson, grandchildren, Jessica Thomson Jackson, Elizabeth Thomson Becker (Michael), Matthew Williams (Olivia), Suzanne Williams, Caroline Berry Van Stelle (Matt), Robbie Berry, Joseph Berry, David Berry, and great grandchildren, Jordan Thomson and Charlotte Becker.



In addition to her parents, Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Madison F. Estes, daughter, Kathy Estes Thomson, son, Douglas Estes, grandsons, Jackson Berry, James Douglas Williams, and ten beloved siblings.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association c/o Nancy Price, 210 Tiffany Terrace, Gaffney, SC 29341.



