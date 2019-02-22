Mrs. Annette H. Woods, 69 of 5972 Oakridge Rd. passed away Feb. 18, 2019 at her home. She was born March 25, 1949 in York County, SC, the daughter of Willie M. Harrison and Eura Lytle Harrison. Her funeral will be 2:30 pm Sunday at Union Baptist Church in Newport, SC with visitation at 2pm. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Viewing will be 5-7pm Sat. at Faith Funeral Service.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 22, 2019