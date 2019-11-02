At 10:49am on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Leah, after a brief battle with Listeria Meningitis, was welcomed into the love, grace, and outstretched arms of the Lord.
Her life, love, actions and thoughts were guided by a belief system that would enable her to present herself to God as a faithful servant. She chose throughout her life to live a life that she would have chosen on her last day.
Leah was born on January 29, 1935 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Frederick and Margaret (Kersten) Whitehead. She served in the Health Care industry as an RN, BSN, MBA, Sr. Administrative V.P. at Lake Forest Hospital in Illinois and as President of the State of Illinois Nurse Managers Assn.
She is survived by her husband, Donald, of 64 years; her sister, SR Vivian Whitehead OSF of Joliet, IL; her brother, Larry (Betty) Whitehead of Matthews, NC; her daughters, Susan (Steven) Delker of Acworth, GA, Michelle (David) Piotter of Acworth, GA and Aimee Schildt of Tustin, CA; her sons, Jeffrey (Susan) of Ellington, CT and Steven (Vanessa) of West Chester, OH; and sixteen magnificent grandchildren.
In addition to her passion for family, friends, the health care industry and volunteering, Leah took delight in travel, golf, downhill & cross country skiing, playing bridge, reading, the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.
The Funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church, Fort Mill, SC at 10AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
A Remembrance Offering can be made to the York County Free Clinic, P.O. Box 3123, 410 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 2, 2019