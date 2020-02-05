Ms. Annie Bell Freeman, 86 of 592 Friedhelm Rd., passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at White Oak Manor. The funeral service will be 1 pm, Friday at Mt. Do-Well Baptist Church in McConnells, SC. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Survivors are two sons, George R. Freeman, Sr. of Rock Hill and Tony C. Freeman, Sr., (Artavia) of Clover, SC; three daughters, Mary F. Neal (Harry), Trula B. White and Shirley F. McClinton (Robert) all of Rock Hill; one brother, Andy Freeman (Willie Mae) of Charlotte, NC. Ms. Freeman may be viewed from 6-8 pm, Thursday at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 218 Winterberry Rd., Newport, SC.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 5, 2020