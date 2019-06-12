Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie "Gram" Estes. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Annie "Gram" R. Estes, 96, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home.



The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Adnah United Methodist Church, with Rev. Philip E. Chandler and Chaplain Carl Morton officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.



Born in Gaffney, SC, Mrs. Estes was the daughter of the late Roland F. Mabry and the late Flora Clary Mabry. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry W. Estes; and her son, H.F "Bubba" Estes. She was retired from Rock Hill Printing and Finishing with over 40 years of service. She graduated from Gaffney High School in 1940 and attended Limestone College. She had an avid love for horses and won first place in the senior western pleasure class when she was 85 years old. She was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church and she and her husband delivered meals on wheels for 28 years. She was famous for her scratch made biscuits, chocolate fudge pound cake and her famous words "Take Jesus with you" when her friends and family left her home.



Surviving are her daughters, Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Estes of Rock Hill and Jeri Estes (Nelson) Alexander of York; grandchildren, Tracy W. (Sharon) Estes, A.N. "Bo" (Erin) Alexander, Kelly Alexander (Mark) Armour; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Jane Estes, Travis D. Alexander, Jackson W. Alexander, Alexander "Lex" Armour and Colt Edward Armour.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home of Bo and Erin Alexander.



The family would like to thank Providence Care Hospice for the two and half years of wonderful care, love and support.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Estes' name to Providence Care Hospice, 1736 Old York Rd., York, SC, 29745 or Antioch Methodist Church, 930 W. Rambo Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.



