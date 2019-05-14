Mrs. Annie L. Steed, 100, of 1131 Glenarden Dr., passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Pruitt Health. The funeral service will be 1 PM, Wednesday at New Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby K. Glover, officiating. Interment will follow at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Survivors include her son, Issac (Rev. Geraldine) Smith of Rock Hill, ten grandchildren, Yvonne S. McClure, Lillie S. (Donald) Roddey, Charlie Smith, Roosevelt (Gertrude) Smith, Jr., Issac Smith, Jr., Ricky (Shirnethia) Stroud, Jerry Smith, Larry W. Stroud, Phillip R. (Deborah) Stroud, Bobby (Shelia) Smith all of Rock Hill; thirty-one great grandchildren and a host of great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Mrs. Steed may be viewed Tuesday from 5-7 PM at Robinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home. The body will be placed in the church at 12 PM, Wednesday.
Published in The Herald on May 14, 2019