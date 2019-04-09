Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annie Mae Bell Porter. View Sign

Mrs. Annie Mae Bell Porter, 93, of 786 Laney Terrace, departed this life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina. The funeral service will be 12 pm, Thursday at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Mrs. Porter may be viewed 3-7 pm, Wednesday at Robinson Funeral Home and from 10:00 am until time of the service on Thursday at the church. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Porter family.

