Born May 3, 1928 in Union County, SC, Mrs. Sealy was the daughter of the late Fred Swan Good and Mary Willie Ricker Good. She grew up in the mill village of Lockhart, SC, and graduated from Lockhart High School. She then completed the business program at Columbia College in the state capital and returned to Lockhart, where she married Leuico Benjamin "L.B." Sealy, Jr., soon after he was discharged from the navy at the end of World War II. The two of them remained together until his death in 2017. Before they retired, she was an accountant at Winthrop College, he had an insurance agency in Rock Hill, and both were active members of Hopewell Presbyterian Church. After retirement, they moved back close to Lockhart to live on their farm in Chester County. There, she was a member of Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church, and for a time, she was the church pianist.



Mrs. Sealy is survived by three sons, Rev. David Michael Sealy (Wylie Ann) of Rock Hill, SC, Stephen Bayard Sealy (Linna) of Charlotte, NC, Kenneth Madison Sealy of San Francisco, CA and a daughter, Alee Jarvis (Michael) of Anderson, SC; nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, and by two brothers, James Henry Good and Arthur Lewis Good.



Memorials may be made to Bullock Creek PCA, 7386 Lockhart Highway, Sharon, SC 29742 or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Mrs. Annie Mae Good Sealy, 91, died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Bullock Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Craig Marshall officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church immediately following the graveside service.

