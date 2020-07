Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Annie Marjorie Robinson, B.S., 87, of 702 Taylor Street, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Survivors include two daughters, Ms. Valerie F. Davis of Indian Head, MD and Mrs. Wanda M. Chapman of the home; and one grandchild, Ms. Ashley M. Chapman of Rock Hill. Mrs. Robinson may be viewed from 3:00-5:00 pm Sunday at Robinson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be private.



