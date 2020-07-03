1/1
Annie W. Barber
Mrs. Annie "Sister" Wilmore Barber, 99, was born March 17, 1921 in Fairfield County, SC, a daughter of the late James and Melvina Dixon Wilmore. She departed this life on Monday, June 29, 2020 at White Oak Manor in York, SC.

She was educated in Fairfield County Schools, and after a lengthy career, she retired from the Hgo Cleaning Company in Philadelphia, PA. In Pennsylvania, she was a faithful member of the Metropolitan Baptist Church. She later returned to her home in York, SC, where she joined Gold Hill Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hazel Barber; and her sons, Thomas Barber and John Barber. She joins 14 siblings in their heavenly home.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Carolyn Barber of York, SC, and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins; as well as a special nephew, Jesse Wilmore of York, SC, who served faithfully as her guardian.

Graveside services will be 12:00 noon, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens in York, SC. Interment will immediately follow.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 3, 2020.
