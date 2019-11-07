Anquan Dewett "Quan" Gist (1974 - 2019)
Mr. Anquan D. Gist, 44, of 315 Scoggins St., passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. The funeral service will be 2 PM, Saturday at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles A. Woods, officiating. Burial will follow at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Gist may be viewed from 6-8 PM, Friday at the church. The family will receive friends at 801 Windblown Place, Rock Hill. The body will be placed in the church at 1 PM, Saturday. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Gist family.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
