Dr. Anthony J. DiGiorgio, 79, passed away on Wednesday May 20th in Tucson, AZ, where he and his wife Gale were retired. He had been undergoing treatment for esophageal cancer since late March and the immediate cause of death was a pulmonary embolism.



Dr. DiGiorgio served as president of Winthrop University in Rock Hill for 24 years.



The son of an immigrant bricklayer, Anthony Joseph DiGiorgio was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on June 12, 1940, to Antonino and Mary Grace Caruso DiGiorgio.



He is survived by his wife, Gale N. DiGiorgio, daughter Darrah DiGiorgio Johnson, of San Diego, CA., and grandchildren Gabriella Grates, Beckett Johnson and Jack Johnson, all of San Diego. He was preceded in death by elder daughter, Dina, in 2007.



After receiving his undergraduate degree at Gannon College, DiGiorgio earned his master's and doctoral degrees from Purdue University. His career in education began in 1963 when he taught English at Belleville Senior High School in New Jersey. Three years later, he became an instructor and Assistant to the Dean of Humanities, Social Science and Education at Purdue University. In 1970, he began a 19 year career at The College of New Jersey serving as a college counselor, Director of the College Counseling & Learning Center, and culminating his service as Academic Vice President.



In 1989, he was chosen to be Winthrop's ninth president. Under DiGiorgio, Winthrop University, once a small regional women's college, achieved university status, then experienced a renaissance and period of unparalleled growth, becoming recognized nationally as one of the best public institutions of its type by several publications. For more than two decades, it received accolades for academic excellence, student character development, commitment to racial diversity, student programming, sound fiscal management and environmental and athletics achievements.



He deeply believed that the University must be a thriving part of the Rock Hill community.



He served on many local boards throughout Rock Hill, York County, and Charlotte.



DiGiorgio was named Winthrop's President Emeritus and Distinguished Professor in 2013.



He retired from Winthrop in 2017 and enjoyed both traveling and creating digital art from photographs taken worldwide.



Dr. DiGiorgio's family will hold a private service in Arizona. In celebration of Tony's memory, donations may be made through the Winthrop Foundation to The Mary Grace and Antonino DiGiorgio Endowed Scholarship, which was created by the DiGiorgio's to honor the president's late parents. Alternatively, donations may be made to a .



