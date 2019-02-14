Antuwan McNulty, 40, of 153 Civic Center Blvd Apt 219, Anderson, SC passed on February 9, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6-8pm at Parker Funeral Home. Funeral services at 2p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 302 California Street, York, SC Reverend Richard Wood, Officiating. Burial at Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, SC. Parker Funeral Home Entrusted.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 14, 2019