Arden Rogers Haddix went home to be with the Lord in the early morning on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center from pneumonia/chronic illness.
Arden was born on September 20, 1928 in Elkins, WV where he grew up on the family farm with his eight siblings. He completed a carpenter trade school there receiving the most accomplished student award and later graduated high school in Nashville, TN where he met and later married Lora Dell Adams on December 21, 1949 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
Arden was preceded in death, just three months ago by Lora, his wife of 70 years. He is survived by his two children, Ralph Haddix and Barbara Stone, (son-in-law, Scott), all of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Cherise, Kristyn, Rob and Megan; seven great-grandchildren, Kyle, Alyssa, Scott, Luke, Aubrey, Owen and Ellison; and one great-grandchild, Liam.
Arden, at 91, still had three living brothers, Bruce, Glenn and Ray; one sister, Iris Cutright; and many dearly loved nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Amy; and brothers, Terrell, Verle, Carl and Elmer.
Arden was a talented craftsman and worked out of the Fort Lauderdale, FL Local 1809 of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America throughout his adult life until his retirement. In retirement, he continued his passion building and creating for friends and family, and them teaching himself to become a master woodturner, showing and selling his creations at craft shows and farmers markets throughout the region.
A Celebration of Life service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the non-profit Alliance Defending Freedom, 15100 N. 90th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85260, something Arden was passionate about, to honor his memory.
