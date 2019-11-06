Ardith Fox (1968 - 2019)
Service Information
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Bullock Creek Cowboy Church
Obituary
YORK - Ardith Burton Fox, 50, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Bullock Creek Cowboy Church with Pastor Larry Nunn officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Ardith was born on November 8, 1968 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Herman Burton and the late Maureen Clark Burton.

In addition to her father, Ardith is survived by her husband, Kenny Fox, sons, Daniel Pope, Matthew Pope (Amanda), daughter, Courtney Toney (Ronald), step-son, Joey Fox, brother, Michael Hunter (Sue), sister, Teresa Chipps, and five grandchildren.

In memory of Ardith Fox, memorials may be made to a .

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Fox family.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
