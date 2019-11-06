YORK - Ardith Burton Fox, 50, of York, SC, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Bullock Creek Cowboy Church with Pastor Larry Nunn officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
Ardith was born on November 8, 1968 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Herman Burton and the late Maureen Clark Burton.
In addition to her father, Ardith is survived by her husband, Kenny Fox, sons, Daniel Pope, Matthew Pope (Amanda), daughter, Courtney Toney (Ronald), step-son, Joey Fox, brother, Michael Hunter (Sue), sister, Teresa Chipps, and five grandchildren.
In memory of Ardith Fox, memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Fox family.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 6, 2019