Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Arese's life story with friends and family

Share Arese's life story with friends and family

Mr. Arese Wylie Bowen, 50 of 15 Watts St. passed away July 30, 2020. Viewing will be 12 noon Monday, August 3, 2020 at Faith Funeral Service Chapel and funeral services will begin at 1pm. Burial will follow at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store