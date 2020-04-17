Arlene Mae Labudzki (71) of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born in Newark, NJ on Dec.30, 1948. She resided in SC for the last 13 years. She attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and St. Vincent Academy, both in Newark, and St. Peter's University in Jersey City, NJ with a degree in Economics. She was a civilian employee with the US Dept. of Navy and later with the US Dept. of Army. Arlene is survived by brothers, Ed and wife Lee, Hank and wife Maureen and sisters, Jean Hojnacki and husband Bob, and Irene Emery and husband Gary and two nephews, Craig and Drew Hojnacki, their wives and children. Arlene had a kind, loving and adventurous spirit and enjoyed deep conversations. She leaves a loving family and dear friends to cherish her memories. Funeral arrangements were made by Parker Funeral Home, Rock Hill, SC. She will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. A Memorial Mass is planned for later in the year. Contact Parker Funeral Home website for details. Donations can be made in Arlene's memory to: sccancer.org or https://alumni.saintpeters.edu/give. Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 17, 2020