Carroll Brazzell ROCK HILL, SC - Carroll Brazzell, 72, passed away on August 29th, 2019, in Rock Hill, SC. Carroll was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina on April 7, 1947. He was an avid hiker, storyteller, jokester and outdoorsman. Carroll began his hiking career in the jungles of Vietnam in 1967 as a Marine. Carroll is survived by his wife Johnnie, sons Jonathan & Jonas Brazzell, daughter Heather Brazzell, two sisters Vickie (Brice) Gaston, Jo Foxx, brother John Faile, step-daughter Sandy and numerous grandchildren. Mr. Brazzell is to be laid to rest at Carolina Memorial Sanctuary in Mills River, North Carolina on September 7th at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 5, 2019