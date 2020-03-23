Mr. Art William Peeks, 78, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Wayne T Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Mr. Peeks was born in Johnson City, TN, and was the son of the late John Branham and the late Bonnie Davis Branham. Mr. Peeks worked with J. P. Stevens and later worked with Cooks Batteries as a delivery person. Mr. Peeks was a U. S. Air Force veteran. In addition to his parents, Mr. Peeks was preceded in death by his son, Buddy Peeks.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road with Reverend Terry Wingate officiating. The family will have a short visitation immediately after the service.
Mr. Peeks is survived by his wife, Carol Farmer Peeks; his son, Jason Scott Peeks of Rock Hill; his daughter, Wendy Renee Peeks of Rock Hill; his sister, Lilly Jackson of Provo, UT; and his two grandchildren, Kristen Marine Peeks and Will Peeks.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 23, 2020