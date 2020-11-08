Rev. Arthur Bankhead

November 30, 1939 - November 4, 2020

Hickory Grove, South Carolina - Rev. Dr. Arthur A. Bankhead, 80, of 4045 Irene Bridge Highway, Hickory Grove, SC went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home. Born Nov. 30, 1939 in York County, SC, he was a son of the late Robert Odell Bankhead and Helen Thomas Bankhead.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at St. Luke #1 Baptist Church in Sharon, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.





