Rev. Arthur Bankhead
1939 - 2020
November 30, 1939 - November 4, 2020
Hickory Grove, South Carolina - Rev. Dr. Arthur A. Bankhead, 80, of 4045 Irene Bridge Highway, Hickory Grove, SC went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wed., Nov. 4, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at home. Born Nov. 30, 1939 in York County, SC, he was a son of the late Robert Odell Bankhead and Helen Thomas Bankhead.
Funeral services will be 2 pm, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at St. Luke #1 Baptist Church in Sharon, SC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
St. Luke #1 Baptist Church
November 7, 2020
To The Bankhead Family , We extend our Deepest Sympathy !! We're praying With and For you.
May God continue to Bless and Keep you.
Psalms 121

The Barber & Dunham Family
Pastor Minnie Dunham
Friend
