Mr. Arthur Lee Tolbert, 69 of 9 Center St. passed away July 2, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Viewing will be 5-7pm Monday and funeral services will be 2pm Tuesday at Faith Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Langrum Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and wear masks.



