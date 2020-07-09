Arthur R. Hughes 63, of 59 Suffolk Drive, Aikens SC and formerly of Chester SC, passed away on Friday July 3, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sandy River Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Marvin O'Neal Hughes officiating. The family will receive friends at his home, 59 Suffolk Drive, Aiken, SC and at the home of his mother, 620 Angel Road, Chester, SC. Viewing on Friday 1-6 pm at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St. Chester, SC.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.