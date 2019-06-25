Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Wilson "Bob" Roberts III. View Sign Service Information Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home 700 Heckle Boulevard Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-329-4141 Send Flowers Obituary





Bob was born into a military family in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1948 to the late Arthur Wilson Roberts, Jr. and Macy Kearns Roberts. He followed his father's example of service to country and served in the United States Army. Bob worked as a manager in the grocery industry; he spent several years at Bi-Lo and later worked for Harris Teeter grocery stores. He was a faithful member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Rock Hill where he was a member of the men's club. Bob was also a member of the Rock Hill Elks Lodge #1318 and the American Legion Post 34.



Those left to cherish his memory include two brothers Glenn Roberts and wife Carol of Georgetown, SC, Bill Fincher of Rock Hill; three sisters Susan Gibson of Rock Hill, Janet Schneider and husband George of Rock Hill and Bonnie Lemhouse and husband Kurt of York, SC. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews whom Bob truly loved and his fur baby, Babie Bella.



A Funeral Service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Cornerstone United Methodist Church with the Reverend Irvin Plowden officiating. Interment will follow at Laurelwood Cemetery, Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, Rock Hill.



Memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374 or , 1300 Baxter St. #150, Charlotte, NC 28204.



