Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Our precious daughter, Ms. Ashton Dickey of Tega Cay, SC, passed away early Sunday, July 28, 2019 due to injuries from a car accident. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to parents Dawn and Jim Dickey who were extremely proud of the young woman that Ashton had become. Ashton was a rising junior at Saint Anne's High School.



Ashton impacted the lives of so many. She was fearless and kind. She was funny and sarcastic and used humor to lift everyone up. Ashton loved to be with people and never met a stranger. She was generous and always willing to step out of her comfort zone to make new friends. Ashton was always conscious of others' needs and often served as mediator and confidant to friends and family alike. She had the ability to brighten the mood of an entire room. Ashton cared for everyone deeply. So much so, that when you became her friend, she considered you family.



Ashton was part mermaid. She loved to be in the water, and that led to a love of swimming and sports in general. Ashton was proud to have made the varsity teams for both swimming and lacrosse as a freshman at Fort Mill High School. Ashton transferred to Saint Anne's High School as a sophomore and really found a home. She was looking forward to exploring colleges this year and the future to come.



Calling hours will be held Friday evening, August 2, 2019 from 6-9pm at Palmetto Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 am at Saint Philip Neri.



In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Ashton's honor. Two organizations that were important to causes near and dear to Ashton and her family would be Levine Children's Hospital:



Online Condolences may be sent to

Our precious daughter, Ms. Ashton Dickey of Tega Cay, SC, passed away early Sunday, July 28, 2019 due to injuries from a car accident. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to parents Dawn and Jim Dickey who were extremely proud of the young woman that Ashton had become. Ashton was a rising junior at Saint Anne's High School.Ashton impacted the lives of so many. She was fearless and kind. She was funny and sarcastic and used humor to lift everyone up. Ashton loved to be with people and never met a stranger. She was generous and always willing to step out of her comfort zone to make new friends. Ashton was always conscious of others' needs and often served as mediator and confidant to friends and family alike. She had the ability to brighten the mood of an entire room. Ashton cared for everyone deeply. So much so, that when you became her friend, she considered you family.Ashton was part mermaid. She loved to be in the water, and that led to a love of swimming and sports in general. Ashton was proud to have made the varsity teams for both swimming and lacrosse as a freshman at Fort Mill High School. Ashton transferred to Saint Anne's High School as a sophomore and really found a home. She was looking forward to exploring colleges this year and the future to come.Calling hours will be held Friday evening, August 2, 2019 from 6-9pm at Palmetto Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 am at Saint Philip Neri.In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Ashton's honor. Two organizations that were important to causes near and dear to Ashton and her family would be Levine Children's Hospital: https://atriumhealth.org/medical-services/childrens-services/levine-childrens-hospital/give-back and the Humane Society of York County: https://humanesocietyofyorkcounty.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate.html Online Condolences may be sent to www.Palmettofh.com Published in The Herald on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close