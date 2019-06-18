Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aubrey Dennis Flowers. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Aubrey "Dennis" Flowers, 70, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away June 16th 2019, surround by his extremely large family.



Dennis was born in Wilson, N.C. and is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister, Aubrey Flowers, Lola "Ernestine" Tant, and Patricia Flowers



Dennis attended the University of Tennessee (GO VOLS!) and graduated from Winthrop University. He was an avid sports fan and was loyal (in wins AND losses) to the Atlanta Braves and the Tennessee Volunteers. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church and was an assistant senior auditor for Palmetto GBA for 21 years. Dennis was a great man, incredible husband, and an amazing father and grandfather. He was loved and will be profoundly missed.



Dennis is survived by his wife Karen Flowers of 47 years, his four children Michele Murphy (Jason) of Columbia SC, Robert Flowers (Amy) of York, SC, Kristina Shaw (Don) of Rock Hill, SC, Michael Flowers (Allison) of Rock Hill, SC, his 9 grandkids Lauren Flowers, Will Flowers, Erin Flowers, Colin Shaw, Parker Shaw, Ansley Shaw, Garrett Shaw, Dylan Murphy, Easton Murphy, his brother and sister Ed Flowers (Alice) of Seabeck, WA, and Debbie Ulmer (Steve) of Covington, VA, 2 nieces and 2 nephews, and his beloved Boxador, Jake.



Visitation will be at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, in Rock Hill on Wednesday, June 19th from 6pm-7:30pm. There will be a funeral mass at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1698 Bird Street, Rock Hill on Thursday, June 20th at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dennis's memory to The American Diabetes Foundation, The , or National MS Society.



Condolences may be made at

