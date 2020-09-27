Augustus "Gus" Thomas Reynolds, of Tega Cay, SC passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 81 on Wednesday September 16, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



He was born on September 10, 1939 in Trenton, NJ to the late Olive and Thomas Reynolds.



Gus was a self-taught engineer and designer who founded Reynolds Industries Inc. in 1976, a successful manufacturing company that is still thriving today. He took pride in solving the most difficult engineering challenges and held multiple patents. Gus lived a very full and interesting life. He was an avid private pilot who loved building his RV6A plane and who loved flying so much that he even once flew through restricted airspace during a presidential visit and subsequently had a visit from the Secret Service. He enjoyed sky diving, scuba diving, snow skiing, water skiing, sailing and riding his motorcycle. He loved visiting the Bahamas and the people there and even flew supplies and helped with repairs there after multiple hurricanes.



He is survived by his wife Diana, loving daughter Kim, grandsons Alex and Landis Pearce whom he loved more than anything in this world. He is also survived by his sisters Celia Maddox of California and Doris McKelvey (Ralph) of Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his special furry friends Charlie and Savannah. The family would like to say a special thank you to his wonderful caregivers, Linda Allen, Barbara Ratliff, Mary Wilson and Vikki Foreman who were so compassionate and caring and became part of our family.



If you would like to make a gift in remembrance of Gus please donate to the Humane Society of York County, SC, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is proudly serving the family of Augustus "Gus" Reynolds



