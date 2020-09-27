1/1
Augustus Thomas "Gus" Reynolds
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Augustus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Augustus "Gus" Thomas Reynolds, of Tega Cay, SC passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 81 on Wednesday September 16, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born on September 10, 1939 in Trenton, NJ to the late Olive and Thomas Reynolds.

Gus was a self-taught engineer and designer who founded Reynolds Industries Inc. in 1976, a successful manufacturing company that is still thriving today. He took pride in solving the most difficult engineering challenges and held multiple patents. Gus lived a very full and interesting life. He was an avid private pilot who loved building his RV6A plane and who loved flying so much that he even once flew through restricted airspace during a presidential visit and subsequently had a visit from the Secret Service. He enjoyed sky diving, scuba diving, snow skiing, water skiing, sailing and riding his motorcycle. He loved visiting the Bahamas and the people there and even flew supplies and helped with repairs there after multiple hurricanes.

He is survived by his wife Diana, loving daughter Kim, grandsons Alex and Landis Pearce whom he loved more than anything in this world. He is also survived by his sisters Celia Maddox of California and Doris McKelvey (Ralph) of Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his special furry friends Charlie and Savannah. The family would like to say a special thank you to his wonderful caregivers, Linda Allen, Barbara Ratliff, Mary Wilson and Vikki Foreman who were so compassionate and caring and became part of our family.

If you would like to make a gift in remembrance of Gus please donate to the Humane Society of York County, SC, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is proudly serving the family of Augustus "Gus" Reynolds

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved