Rev. Austin Dellis "Bob" White Sr.
1941 - 2020
Rev. Austin Dellis "Bob" White, Sr., 79, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a future date.

A native of Hallsboro, NC, Bob White was a son of the late Ed C. White and Bell T. White. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Kenette S. White; a son Austin D. White, Jr.; a daughter, Wendy G. Bing; and three grandchildren, Samuel White, Julianna White and Garrison White.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill
975 Riverview Road
Rock Hill, SC 29730
803-980-7444
