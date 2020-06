Rev. Austin Dellis "Bob" White, Sr., 79, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a future date.A native of Hallsboro, NC, Bob White was a son of the late Ed C. White and Bell T. White. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Kenette S. White; a son Austin D. White, Jr.; a daughter, Wendy G. Bing; and three grandchildren, Samuel White, Julianna White and Garrison White.Condolences may be left for the family at www.whitesellfuneralhome.net