Avery T. Byrd 33, of 408 Ebenezer Ave. Apt. A Rock Hill SC, passed away on Sat. Sept. 14, 2019 in Tybee Island Georgia. Arrangement will be announced later by King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. Funeral service will be held on Sunday Sept. 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Brown Chapel AME Zion Church in Chester SC, Rev. Dr. O.L. Smith officiating, and Minister Jack McNeil delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Viewing 2-5pm on Sat. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2-8:30pm at 100 Torbit St. Apt.1- D Chester SC.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 20, 2019