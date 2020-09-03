1/1
A.W. Neal "Dub" Roseboro
Mr. A.W. Neal "Dub" Roseboro of 875 Finley Ct, 86, was born on May 25, 1934 and departed this life on Sunday, August 31, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. He was married to Queen Garvin Roseboro and the father of three children, Janice (DelLeon) Allen, Tamala (Nikky) Barnette and Felice (Robert) Wallace. He attended Cross Road Baptist Church. The graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 8 pm at Robinson Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
