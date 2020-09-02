Azalee Annie Robinson Blackmon, 96, of York passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill.
Azalee was born on January 22, 1924 to the late Wallace Thompson Robinson and Annie Fowler Robinson. She was the widow of David Blackmon.
She is survived by her daughters, Helen B. Forlines of York, Joyce B. Cothern (Bill), of Rock Hill, Sadie B. Shillinglaw (Dean) of York. Grandchildren Amy, Wanda, Troy (Stacy), Todd (Tiffany), Great-grandchildren Olivia, Rylan, Nicole (Connor), Adam, Noah, Ashlyn, Bryson.
She was predeceased by her son William Blackmon, and her granddaughter Tracy Fogle.
All services will be private.
Memorials may be made to Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Blackmon family.