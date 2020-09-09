Barry Michael Williams of Rock Hill died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. Born October 16, 1954, in Pinehurst, NC, he was the son of Tracy Melvin Williams and Martha McIntosh Williams Williams. He earned a B.M. degree in Music Education from Furman University, an M.M. degree in Percussion Performance from Northwestern University, and a Ph.D. in Applied Music, Theory, and Literature from Michigan State University.



A former band director in Greenville, SC and Fort Mill, SC, Michael began his career at Winthrop University in 1979 as an adjunct percussion instructor. In 1986 he became a full-time faculty member, and during his 31-year tenure he helped build the Percussion Studies Program and received the Kinard Award for Excellence in Teaching. An internationally-recognized author, composer, and performer specializing in mbira and djembe, Michael found his greatest professional satisfaction in working with students to help them reach their musical and personal potential. He retired as a Professor Emeritus of Music in 2017 and was recognized by the Percussive Arts Society with its Outstanding Service Award that year.



Michael was a devoted and beloved husband and father, who was most happy when spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Martha Catherine Buddin Williams, and their children, Sarah Grace Williams Clamp (Jesse) and Patrick Joseph Williams, all of Rock Hill.



He is also survived by his brothers, Tracy Melvin Williams, Jr. (Jan) of Durham, NC, William Kenneth Williams (Peg) of Fairport NY, and Alan Morris Williams (Rhonda) of Inman, SC.



A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Music Fund at St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 South Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



