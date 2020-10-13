Barbara Ann Bradley Childers, died October 10, 2020 at her residence.
Funeral service will be 4:00 pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mrs. Childers was born October 27, 1953 in York SC to the late Leroy E. and Nellie Moss Bradley. She was the widow of Frank Acy Childers. Barbara was preceded in death by brothers Roy L. Bradley and Donald W. Bradley.
Survivors are her daughters Tonya C. Mazeppa (Andrew) of York, Frankie A. Lovelace (Scott) of Clover, son Benjamin Childers of York, sisters Nellie Smith and Carol Pennington, grandchildren: Peyton Mazeppa, Timothy Lovelace, Tyler Lovelace, Zachary Mazeppa, Joshua Childers, Anthony Childers and Jakob Mazeppa and two great grandchildren.
