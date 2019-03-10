Barbara Ann Williams Cooke, 70, of Rock Hill passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Barbara was born on October 29, 1948 in York, SC to the late James Henry and Evelyn Clinton Williams. She was a former employee of Celanese Corporation. Barbara loved her son Billy and feel even more in love with her grandson Justin, she was his biggest fan and she enjoyed watching him play baseball.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son William E. Cooke Jr. "Billy" and Sandy Dunn of Clover, grandson Justin Dakota Cooke of Cramerton, NC, granddaughter Brittany and Husband Robbie, sister Sylvia Jean Williams of Rock Hill, brothers James Henry Williams Jr. "Jimmy" and wife Ethel of Rock Hill, Ronnie Williams and wife Debbie of Rock Hill, Randy Williams of Rock Hill and Larry Williams and wife Lydia of Rock Hill. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 10, 2019