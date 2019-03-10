Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann (Williams) Cooke. View Sign





Barbara was born on October 29, 1948 in York, SC to the late James Henry and Evelyn Clinton Williams. She was a former employee of Celanese Corporation. Barbara loved her son Billy and feel even more in love with her grandson Justin, she was his biggest fan and she enjoyed watching him play baseball.



Those left to cherish her memory include her son William E. Cooke Jr. "Billy" and Sandy Dunn of Clover, grandson Justin Dakota Cooke of Cramerton, NC, granddaughter Brittany and Husband Robbie, sister Sylvia Jean Williams of Rock Hill, brothers James Henry Williams Jr. "Jimmy" and wife Ethel of Rock Hill, Ronnie Williams and wife Debbie of Rock Hill, Randy Williams of Rock Hill and Larry Williams and wife Lydia of Rock Hill. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.



No services will be held at this time.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.



Online condolences may be registered at

Barbara Ann Williams Cooke, 70, of Rock Hill passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.Barbara was born on October 29, 1948 in York, SC to the late James Henry and Evelyn Clinton Williams. She was a former employee of Celanese Corporation. Barbara loved her son Billy and feel even more in love with her grandson Justin, she was his biggest fan and she enjoyed watching him play baseball.Those left to cherish her memory include her son William E. Cooke Jr. "Billy" and Sandy Dunn of Clover, grandson Justin Dakota Cooke of Cramerton, NC, granddaughter Brittany and Husband Robbie, sister Sylvia Jean Williams of Rock Hill, brothers James Henry Williams Jr. "Jimmy" and wife Ethel of Rock Hill, Ronnie Williams and wife Debbie of Rock Hill, Randy Williams of Rock Hill and Larry Williams and wife Lydia of Rock Hill. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.No services will be held at this time.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com Funeral Home Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home

700 Heckle Boulevard

Rock Hill , SC 29732

803-329-4141 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.