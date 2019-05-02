Mrs. Barbara Ann McDonough Miskelly, 83, of York, SC, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at home.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC with Mr. Steve Myers officiating. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.
Mrs. Miskelly was born August 4, 1935 in Mecklenburg County, NC to the late Rolland H. and Ruth Emory McDonough. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Miskelly and a son David Miskelly.
Survivors are her daughter Marie Millen (Mack) of Clover, SC and grandchildren Katie Millen & David Millen.
Memorials may be made to the Biblical Studies Release Time, P.O. Box 858, Clover, SC 29710.
Published in The Herald on May 2, 2019