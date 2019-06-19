Barbara Ann Tuell, 52, died June 15, 2019 in Louisville, KY. She was a native of Shelby County, KY. She was preceded in death by her father, Reginald J. Tuell; her sister, Rebecca Jo Tuell; and her brother, Robert "Bobby" Joseph Tuell. She is survived by her mother, Glenna Casey Tuell of Rock Hill, SC; her sisters, Sandra Joyce Hernandez of California and Lisa Diane Tuell of Wauchula, FL; and her niece, Victoria Tuell Taylor of Lakeland, FL. Funeral: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, KY with Pastor Judy Harmon officiating. Visitation: 1:00-2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial: Grove Hill Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy: Ultimate Life Church P.O. Box 7280 Charlotte, NC 28241
Published in The Herald on June 19, 2019