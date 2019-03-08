Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Walker) Bennett. View Sign

Barbara Walker Bennett, 89, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Brookdale Chandler Place.



The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at York ARP Church with the Reverend Jordan Bernard officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in York. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday in the Church Parlor and at other times at the home of Julie and Charlie Madsen, 706 Balfe Drive Rock Hill, SC 29732 (Augusta Place II).



Born April 27, 1929 in Louisville, KY, Barbara was the daughter of the late Samuel Craig Walker and Evelyn Campbell Walker. She graduated from Erskine College receiving her Bachelor's Degree and then from Winthrop College where she received her Master's Degree. She taught 5th grade for 25 years at Hickory Grove School and was a librarian at York Comprehensive High School for 14 years. She was a member at York ARP Church.



She was a beautiful, loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, and GG. She lived her faith through service to her church, family and community. She loved to read and play games, especially bridge. She loved her life as a resident at Chandler Place, where she served many years as a leader on the Residence Council. She will be missed until we see her again.



She is survived by her daughters; Nancy Holmes (Rob) of Rock Hill, Julie Madsen (Charlie) of Rock Hill, Janet Plummer (Jimmy) of York, and Barbara Hewitt (Robert) of Winnsboro, seven grandchildren; Jason Holmes, Julianne Claycomb, Kirsten Davis, Lauren Madsen, Marshall Plummer, Will Preston, and Jack Preston, and three great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Henry Bennett, Sr., sons, William "Billy" Bennett, Jr., Craig Walker Bennett, brother, S. Craig Walker, Jr., and sister, Janet Walker Tangeman.



In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to York ARP Church, 70 N. Congress St. York, SC 29745.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice and Community Care and to Bright-Star Caregivers.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Bennett family.

Barbara Walker Bennett, 89, of Rock Hill, SC passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Brookdale Chandler Place.The funeral will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at York ARP Church with the Reverend Jordan Bernard officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in York. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday in the Church Parlor and at other times at the home of Julie and Charlie Madsen, 706 Balfe Drive Rock Hill, SC 29732 (Augusta Place II).Born April 27, 1929 in Louisville, KY, Barbara was the daughter of the late Samuel Craig Walker and Evelyn Campbell Walker. She graduated from Erskine College receiving her Bachelor's Degree and then from Winthrop College where she received her Master's Degree. She taught 5th grade for 25 years at Hickory Grove School and was a librarian at York Comprehensive High School for 14 years. She was a member at York ARP Church.She was a beautiful, loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grandmother, and GG. She lived her faith through service to her church, family and community. She loved to read and play games, especially bridge. She loved her life as a resident at Chandler Place, where she served many years as a leader on the Residence Council. She will be missed until we see her again.She is survived by her daughters; Nancy Holmes (Rob) of Rock Hill, Julie Madsen (Charlie) of Rock Hill, Janet Plummer (Jimmy) of York, and Barbara Hewitt (Robert) of Winnsboro, seven grandchildren; Jason Holmes, Julianne Claycomb, Kirsten Davis, Lauren Madsen, Marshall Plummer, Will Preston, and Jack Preston, and three great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Henry Bennett, Sr., sons, William "Billy" Bennett, Jr., Craig Walker Bennett, brother, S. Craig Walker, Jr., and sister, Janet Walker Tangeman.In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to York ARP Church, 70 N. Congress St. York, SC 29745.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice and Community Care and to Bright-Star Caregivers.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Bennett family. Funeral Home Bratton Funeral Home

1455 Highway 321 North

York , SC 29745

803-684-1880 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close