Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ellen Bergvist. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ellen Bergvist 79, passed away on 5/4/2020 at White Oak Manor in Lancaster, SC. Barbara was born in Orange, NJ daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Galbraith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bergvist. Barbara was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church where she volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years. She was also the owner, director, and teacher of Unity Presbyterian Weekday School for several years and had a true love for working with young children. Barbara enjoyed watching birds, working in her flower gardens, visiting the beach, but most of all she loved being called Nana by her 6 adoring grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her sons; Scott Bergvist and wife Ramona of Tega Cay, SC, Glenn Bergvist and wife Vanessa of Indian Land, SC; daughter; Amy Morgan and husband Trey of Fort Mill, SC and her 6 grandchildren; Luke, Jacob, Kaylee and Caroline Bergvist, Savannah and Jackson Morgan. A service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at

Barbara Ellen Bergvist 79, passed away on 5/4/2020 at White Oak Manor in Lancaster, SC. Barbara was born in Orange, NJ daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Galbraith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bergvist. Barbara was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church where she volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years. She was also the owner, director, and teacher of Unity Presbyterian Weekday School for several years and had a true love for working with young children. Barbara enjoyed watching birds, working in her flower gardens, visiting the beach, but most of all she loved being called Nana by her 6 adoring grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her sons; Scott Bergvist and wife Ramona of Tega Cay, SC, Glenn Bergvist and wife Vanessa of Indian Land, SC; daughter; Amy Morgan and husband Trey of Fort Mill, SC and her 6 grandchildren; Luke, Jacob, Kaylee and Caroline Bergvist, Savannah and Jackson Morgan. A service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.palmettofh.com Published in The Herald on May 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close