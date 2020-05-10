Barbara Ellen Bergvist 79, passed away on 5/4/2020 at White Oak Manor in Lancaster, SC. Barbara was born in Orange, NJ daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Galbraith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bergvist. Barbara was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church where she volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years. She was also the owner, director, and teacher of Unity Presbyterian Weekday School for several years and had a true love for working with young children. Barbara enjoyed watching birds, working in her flower gardens, visiting the beach, but most of all she loved being called Nana by her 6 adoring grandchildren. Barbara is survived by her sons; Scott Bergvist and wife Ramona of Tega Cay, SC, Glenn Bergvist and wife Vanessa of Indian Land, SC; daughter; Amy Morgan and husband Trey of Fort Mill, SC and her 6 grandchildren; Luke, Jacob, Kaylee and Caroline Bergvist, Savannah and Jackson Morgan. A service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.palmettofh.com.
Published in The Herald on May 10, 2020