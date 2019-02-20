Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara M. Ellsworth "Bobbie" died Friday, February 15, 2019. She had been a patient at the Health and Rehab Center of Westminster Towers for over a year after a fall in her home.



Born in Charlotte, NC, Barbara was a daughter of the late Jasper Oxentine, a well known Charlotte builder and philanthropist and Mary Belle who was a homemaker and nurse. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Mallard; and her sister, Helen Hall (Sissy).



Bobbie graduated at the top of her class from Central High School in Charlotte, NC. She was recruited by The Charlotte News to work for their Advertising Manager prior to graduation. Energetic and photogenic, Bobbie moonlighted as a clothing model for the uptown clothier, Tate Brown.



In 1953, she married Gordon Mallard. While raising their three children, she volunteered in many organizations: weekly as a 'pink lady' at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, PTA president for Pinewood Elementary and cheerleading coach for Starclair pop warner football. After raising their children, she and Gordon moved to Rock Hill, SC to become owners of a store later known appropriately as "Mallard Hardware."



Someone pointed out that the great success of this store was attributed to Bobbie's introduction of a "woman's touch."



Bobbie loved children. For several years she brought the Charlotte Symphony to Rock Hill for all fifth grade students in School District Three, as well as the out door community concerts in Cherry Park. For many years she was a supporter and benefactor for the performing arts series, sponsored by what is now The Arts Council of York County. She also volunteered as reader at Ebinport Elementary. Bobbie was an avid and excellent bridge player. Having learned the game as a teenager, she competed locally and regionally for the rest of her life.



Her husband Gordon died in 1990 after a prolonged illness. Several years later, Bobbie met Steve Ellsworth through mutual friends. They married in 1995 and enjoyed years of happiness.



Bobbie's children blessed her with seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren to match her bounty of love. Wes and Laura Mallard have two boys, Nate and Zak. Kim and Mike Climer have two boys, Senator Wes Climer and wife, Martie and five great-grandchildren, Jack, Monroe, Betsy, Henry and Michael; and son, John Climer and his fiancee, Lauren; Alison Mallard has three children, Sam (fiancee, Lindsay), Lexi Grainger (Brian) and two great-grandchildren, Beau and Cooper, and Drake Demby.



Bobbie was a member of St. Johns Methodist Church and attended regularly before declining health prevented further fellowship.



A service to celebrate Bobbie's life will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 2:00 p.m. in Westminster Presbyterian Chapel on India Hook Rd. This will be followed by a visitation.



In lieu of flowers, please honor Bobbie with a gift to the Arts Council of York County, 121 East Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730; Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731; or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Ellsworth family and condolences may be made at

2133 Ebenezer Road

Rock Hill , SC 29732

