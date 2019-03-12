Mrs. Barbara Grubbs Thompson, 89, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Grubbs Thompson.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Rock Hill, SC, and was the daughter of the late John Willis Grubbs and the late Mildred Mickle Grubbs. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Frank Thompson, Sr. She was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church where she was an elder and worked with the Women of the Church. She received her Master's Degree from Winthrop University and taught for over thirty-four years in Illinois and South Carolina. She loved to work with stained glass and other crafts. She was also an avid reader.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Ebenezer ARP Church Cemetery, 2132 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Rev. Doug Blaikie officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9:00 am until 10:30 am at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son, John (Jeff) Franklin Thompson, Jr. of Clemson, SC; her daughter, Virginia (Ginger) Thompson Dewey and her husband, Chris of Sharon, SC; her grand-daughter, Ellen M Dewey and her husband, Geoffrey Horton; and her grand-son, Pierce F Dewey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Barbara Thompson's name to Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 4858 McConnells Highway, York, SC 29745 or Disable American Veterans of South Carolina, York County Chapter 46, PO Box 10813, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Published in The Herald on Mar. 12, 2019