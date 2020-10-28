1/1
Barbara Isaac
1948 - 2020
McConnells - Mrs. Barbara F. Isaac, 72, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.

A prayer vigil will be held on December 4, 2020 at 6:00 pm. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Divine Saviour Roman Catholic Church, with Father Adilso officiating. Burial will be private.

Born on September 29, 1948 in New Washington, OH, Mrs. Isaac was the daughter of the late Leo Pifher and the late Eleanor Smith Pifher. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Arlene Slagle; her brothers, Eldon "Buzz" Pifher and Eugene "Genie" Pifher; and her beloved dog, Tika. She enjoyed crafts, gardening and spending time with her granddaughters. She was a catechism teacher, Girl Scout leader and retail manager for many years before retiring and moving to South Carolina. She was a member of Divine Saviour Roman Catholic Church.

Barbara will especially be remembered for her sewing. She sewed matching outfits for her granddaughters and for their American Girl dolls. She made quilts for her family and donated many to the children at Levine's Children's Hospital.

Surviving are her husband, Dewey Isaac; her daughter, Rhonda (David) Werner-Pendergast of Fort Mill; her brother, Norman "Joe" (Carol) Pifher of OH; two granddaughters, Morgan Werner and Sydney Werner; her special niece, Marla Slagle Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sinclair, Dr. Hewitt, nurse Joselle and the staff at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House for the care given to Mrs. Isaac.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Isaac's name to Divine Saviour Roman Catholic Church, PO Box 341, York, SC, 29745 or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Saviour Roman Catholic Church
