Barbara J. Andrews Jenks, 79, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Memorial service will be held at Memorial Chapel at Lake Junaluska Columbarium, Waynesville, NC at a later date.
Born in Plainfield, NJ, January 28, 1941, Mrs. Jenks was the daughter of the late Adam J Andrews and the late Lorraine Scherft Cannis Andrews. She was retired from Lake Junaluska United Methodist Center, Waynesville, NC. Mrs. Jenks was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church of Rock Hill, SC.
Mrs. Jenks is survived by her husband, Thomas L Jenks; her daughter, Traci (David) Buck of Port Huron, MI; her son, Michael (Karen) Jenks of Cornelius, NC; her grandchildren, Lauren and Sara Buck, Karlyn and Braydon Jenks.
