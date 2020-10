Barbara J. Andrews Jenks, 79, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.Memorial service will be held at Memorial Chapel at Lake Junaluska Columbarium, Waynesville, NC at a later date.Born in Plainfield, NJ, January 28, 1941, Mrs. Jenks was the daughter of the late Adam J Andrews and the late Lorraine Scherft Cannis Andrews. She was retired from Lake Junaluska United Methodist Center, Waynesville, NC. Mrs. Jenks was a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church of Rock Hill, SC.Mrs. Jenks is survived by her husband, Thomas L Jenks; her daughter, Traci (David) Buck of Port Huron, MI; her son, Michael (Karen) Jenks of Cornelius, NC; her grandchildren, Lauren and Sara Buck, Karlyn and Braydon Jenks.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net