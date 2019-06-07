Ms. Barbara Louise Yarborough stepped into the arms of her Master on Saturday, June 1, 2019 while at home.



The memorial service will be at 2 P.M. on Friday, June 7 at Pleasant Hill UMC in Indian Land, SC. The Rev. Joel McMakin and the Rev. Gary Baldwin will officiate. The family will host a reception after the service.



Barbara was born in Indian Land, SC to David Olin and Mattie Louise Williams Yarborough.



Barbara is survived by her brother Jerry Yarborough (Margie) of Jacksonville, FL; her sister Muriel Abercrombie (Gray) of Fort Mill, SC; her five nephews Lynn Yarborough (Debbie) of Fernandina Beach, FL; Bryan Yarborough (Dinah) of Tampa, FL; David Yarborough (Lisa) of Lafayette, LA; Lt. Col. Saddler Taylor of Irmo, SC; CPO Benjamin Abercrombie (Elizabeth) of Chesapeake, VA and 18 great nephews and nieces.



In lieu of flowers the family desires that memorial contributions be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or to the , SC Chapter, 3223 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169.

