She was born in Ninety-Six, SC and was a daughter of the late Joseph F. McCarthy and Thelma Morse McCarthy. She was a homemaker, a good cook and a member of the Joanna First Baptist Church. Mrs. Willingham will be remembered as a Christian woman, loving wife, mother, and grandmother. If she loved you, you knew it because she told you.



Mrs. Willingham is survived by her husband of 70 years, Richard E. Willingham, Sr.; her two sons, Doug Willingham of Rock Hill and Richard Edward Willingham, Jr. (Karen) of Suwanee, GA; her daughter, Nan Willingham Hood of Rock Hill; her three grandchildren, Katherine, Garrett, and Claire Willingham all of Georgia and a friend she loved as a daughter, Jane Roof Everett of Raleigh, NC.



A memorial service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 PM at the Joanna First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the church from 12:30 to 2 PM.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Joanna First Baptist Church, 301 Magnolia St., Joanna, SC 29351 or to the Allison Sherer Fund, 158 Grain Bin Road, Clinton, SC 29325.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at

