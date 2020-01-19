Barbara A. McCarty, age 79, passed away in Piedmont Medical Center. She was the widow of David Leroy McCarty and the daughter of the late Emmett W. and Nettie Mae Plyler Acoth. She was retired from Spring's Industries - Katherine Plant.
She is survived by her son L. Shane McCarty of Chester; her daughters, Lynn Robertson (Rob) of Charlotte, Belinda Spence (Buddy) of Rock Hill; brother, Warren Aycoth (Debbie) of Ft. Mill; sisters Sheryl Huey (Sam) of Lancaster and Brenda Freeman of Ft. Mill.
The celebration of Mrs. McCarty's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 21st in the chapel of Pollard Funeral Home with pastor Kenneth Rabon officiating.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 19, 2020