Mrs. Barbara "Bobbie" Morris Therrell, age 79, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Atrium Health in Pineville, NC.
Born in Lancaster, S.C. Barbara was a daughter of the late Joseph Pinckney Bagwell and Maisie Horton Bagwell. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School and the Southeastern College of Beauty and Culture.
Surviving are her son, Max Morris of Lancaster, SC, his children, Jessica, Jennifer and Trey, her son J. Gregg Morris and his wife, Susan of Dacula, GA, his daughter, Katie Wilson and husband Tyler, and their son, Joseph, her daughter, Kim Morris of Rock Hill, SC and granddaughter, Kendra.
She is also survived by her brothers and their wives, Mike and Susan Bagwell of Rock Hill, SC, Joe and Nancy Bagwell of Charlotte, NC, Scott and Anne Bagwell of Charlotte, NC and Steven and Gail Bagwell of Charlotte, NC, and by her sister, Lisa Bagwell of Rock Hill, SC. Barbara was the proud great-grandmother to 13 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Carolina Gardens, Riverview Hospice and Atrium Health Pineville for their love, support and compassion during Bobbie's illness.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Rock Hill United Methodist Volunteers In Mission - UMVIM, c/o Jake Clark, P.O. Box 67, Van Wyck, SC 29744.
