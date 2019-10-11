Barbara Chappell Ramsey, 84, of Hickory Grove, S.C., passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York with Rev. Chip McArthur officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Garden of Memory in Pisgah Forest, N.C.
Born on December 8, 1934, Barbara was the daughter of the late Hovie Chappell and Elly Alexander Chappell.
Barbara is survived by her son, Melvin Ramsey (Angela) of Hickory Grove, daughters, Jeanette Patrick (Bill) of Winnsboro, Joyce Cook (Pete) of Brattonsville, Vonda Dotson of Chester, brothers, George Chappell, Jerry Chappell, James Chappell, 16 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband William Thomas Ramsey, sons, Charles Ramsey and Steve Ramsey.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Ramsey family.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 11, 2019